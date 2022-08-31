Hands down the best part of shopping at IKEA is the meatballs, the second best though is the ‘As Is’ area they have just before the checkout. That’s an absolute GOLD MINE for finding products they’re not longer selling, little bits and pieces that might have the tiniest ding or scratch, and pre-loved furnishings that need a new home.

IKEA have taken that area into the 21st century and taken it online! You can chose your closest store, have a look through what’s available and ‘reserve’ anything that takes your fancy. From there you’ll have 48hrs to swing past and pick up the goods.

The marketplace is already live so you can browse to your hearts content via their website. Happy shopping!