Koala shuts up shop!

For today only (Friday 30 September) customers will not be able to shop on Koala’s website for a good reason. The brand will be closing down for 24 hours, not making any sales, in a bold move to drive awareness of the plight of east coast koalas facing extinction on Save the Koala Day.

In a move that is expected to be seen by up to 2 million Aussies, would-be-shoppers will instead be directed to WWF, where they’ll be encouraged to adopt a koala, petition their local MP to support koala-saving initiatives and learn more about our furry friends in the forest.

Save The Koala Day is celebrated annually on September 30 with a simple objective; to save the koalas (if that wasn’t obvious) and their natural habitats, to prevent them from extinction. Recent data has revealed that Queensland’s koala population has crashed by an estimated 50% since 2001, and up to 62% of the NSW koala population has been lost over the same period.

Habitat destruction, climate change and extreme weather events like bushfires and floods pose significant dangers to koalas’ survival. Without action, east coast koalas are at risk of disappearing altogether.

If you’d like to play your part, head to wwf.org.au/savethekoala to adopt a koala, petition your local MP to support koala-saving initiatives, donate and learn more about our furry friends in the forest!