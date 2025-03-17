Macca’s is bringing the Easter vibes early with Hot Cross Bun inspired treats, a Hot Honey range and a fun collab with Culture Kings!

Hot Cross Bun Treats

Hot Cross Bun Flavoured Pie:

a crispy cinnamon pastry packed with a spiced fruit mix and butter-flavoured custard. Hot Cross Bun Flavoured McFlurry:

Vanilla or chocolate soft serve topped with cinnamon pastry, pieces filled with a spiced fruit mix and butter-flavour custard filling, topped with a drizzle of delicious.

Hot Honey Range

Hot Honey McSpicy:

The perfect balance of sweetness and heat, our new Hot Honey Sauce will have your tastebuds tingling. Drizzled over Chicken, marinated and coated in a blend of aromatic spices, creamy McChicken® sauce and lettuce. All served in a soft sesame seed bun.

Hot Honey McCrispy:

A sweet, sticky blend of smooth honey and spicy heat. Hot Honey Sauce coated crispy chicken, McChicken sauce and crisp lettuce. All served in a soft, glazed bun.

Hot Honey Sauce:

A sweet and spicy balance of smooth honey and spicy heat.

Culture Kings x McDonald’s Hot Honey T-Shirt

The Culture Kings x McDonald’s Hot Honey T-Shirt features iconic printed graphics with twin-needle stitching and dropped shoulders for a streetwear vibe.

This limited-edition piece gives a nod to McDonald’s new Hot Honey sauce. Available now from Culture Kings.