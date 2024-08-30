Heinz, known for its playful takes on pasta with products like Alphabetti and Minions shapes, has stirred controversy with its latest offering: carbonara in a can. This new product has sparked debate, with some questioning whether the American company has taken too much liberty with Italian cuisine.

The seriousness of the matter was highlighted on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, where presenter Jonny Dymond pondered if this was the “end of culinary civilization” or a convenient innovation akin to Pot Noodles. Alessandro Pipero, a Michelin-starred chef from Rome, was not impressed, comparing the canned carbonara to “cat food” and questioning whether such a dish belongs in a tin.

Although carbonara is now a staple in Italian cuisine, its origins are relatively modern, with some suggesting it was inspired by American soldiers’ rations during World War II. Traditional carbonara uses just four ingredients: pasta, egg, parmesan, and pancetta. Heinz’s version, however, includes additional ingredients like cheese powder and garlic flavoring.

Despite the criticism, Heinz remains unapologetic, emphasizing the convenience of their product. Alessandra de Dreuille, Kraft Heinz’s meals director, stated that their carbonara is perfect for those seeking a quick, fuss-free meal after a long day.