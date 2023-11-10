Hear me out, if you need to start doing a bit of stocking up on the drinkies for the Christmas season, don’t sleep on Aldi.

A number of their award-winning wines are making their return to shelves, as well is a fresh range of new seasonal drops.

The best news? They’re all priced from $8.99 to $14.99, including the award-winners. Madness.

In particular, keep your eyes peeled for the following:

Tatachilla Light & Fresh Sauvignon Blanc 2023 – $8.99 (low alcohol option)

Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2021 – $9.99 (award-winning)

The Standing People Pinot Grigio 2023 – $9.99 (new, low alcohol option)

Grand Les Maurins Rosé DOP 2022 – $9.99 (new)

Grand Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc DOP 2022 – $9.99 (new)

Kaiora Bay Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2023 – $12.99 (award-winning)

Collezione Oro Asolo Prosecco Superiore 2022 DOCG, $14.99

And just to make it look like you know what you’re doing, Aldi have also suggested a selection of yummy fancy cheeses to pair with the wines.

Like the wines, these are also seasonal, but they’ve added three new ones – all at super affordable prices:

Emporium Selection Danish Blue Cheese 100g – $3.99 (new!)

Emporium Selection Vintage Cheese Truckles 100g – $3.99

Emporium Selection Infused Fig Goats Cheese Pearls 75g – $4.99

Emporium Selection Double Cream Brie 200g – $5.49 (new!)

Emporium Selection Truffle Cheddar Cheese 150g – $5.99 (new!)

Germain Le Pico Goat’s Cheese 100g – $5.99

Specially Selected Spanish Tapas Platter (Serrano Ham, Spanish Manchego, Iberico & Goat’s Cheese) 150g – $6.99

Sartori BellaVitano Cheddar Cheese with Merlot 150g – $6.99

Fromager D’Affinois Petit d’Affinois 150g, $10.99

Don’t forget, these new and returning sips and cheeses are here for a good time, not a long time!