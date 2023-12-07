We all have out usual orders from Macca’s but have you tried one of the secret menu items?

Yahoo! have created a top 5 of what you need to try asap:

The Monster Mac

The Monster Mac isn’t going to fit inside of a regular Big Mac box, so grab some extra napkins and be prepared to get messy. Start by ordering a standard Big Mac and then simply add six burger patties, bringing the total to eight.

The Land, Sea and Air Burger

This triple threat will have you ordering a Big Mac (the land), a Fillet-o-fish Burger (the sea) and a McChicken Burger (the air)! Then combine all three, stacking each layer however you want, in whatever combination you like.

The Apple Pie McFlurry

Advertisement

Advertisement

This dessert is one of the more simple secret menu items but probably one of the tastiest. All you’ll need is a plain McFluffy with a hot Apple Pie mixed in. Or dip the pie, whatever floats your boat.

The Neapolitan Thickshake

For those times when one flavour just isn’t enough, one genius decided to order all three in one cup, creating the Neapolitan thick shake. Just ask the McDonald’s staff if they would combine all three flavours for you.

The McBrunch Burger

The McBrunch Burger is also known as the Mc10:35am for those who remember the golden arches cutting off the breakfast menu at about 10:30am a few years ago. To order a McBrunch Burger, simply add an egg to a double cheeseburger. A happy medium between a breakfast and lunch burger.

BRB, we’ll be at the drive thru.

Advertisement

Advertisement