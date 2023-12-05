Macca’s have FINALLY launched a brand new dessert item, chocolate soft serve!
The item has joined the menu permanently and you can now purchase the soft serve in a cone, as a sundae or as a McFlurry with the choice of OREO cookies, M&M’s Minis or a Cadbury flake for topping.
The soft serve joins Macca’s incredible summer lineup of new menu items, including the Tim Tam McFlurry, McRib, Chicken Big Mac, Onion rings and Frozen Coke Creations Y3000 across stores nationwide.
To celebrate the launch, Macca’s is taking the chocolate soft serve on the road, giving Aussies the opportunity to score a free chocolate soft serve with the Macca’s soft serve van in select locations across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.
If you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne, Macca’s epic new mega choc soft serve machine will be arriving at Saint Kilda Beach this weekend, offering Melburnians the chance to serve their ice cream with a moat full of toppings surrounding the van!
There is also a Macca’s swing for customers to snap a photo on and a dedicated chill-out zone for fans to hang out by the beach.
You can catch the van by Saint Kilda Beach from 3-7 pm this Friday 8th December or from 11 am-7 pm on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.
See if the chocolate soft serve van will be coming your way this summer below:
|NSW
|Bondi Surf Lifesaving Club, Sydney
|1-2 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|QLD
|Queen Street Mall, Brisbane Showgrounds
|8-9 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|WA
|Yagan Square, Perth
|14-15 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|QLD
|Nobby’s Surf Lifesaving Club, Gold Coast
|16-17 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|WA
|Murray St Mall Kiosk, Perth
|22-23 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|VIC
|Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne
|27-28 December, 9:00AM-6:00PM
|QLD
|Wildlands Festival, Brisbane
|31 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|NSW
|Entertainment Quarter, World Gym, Sydney
|3-4 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM
|WA
|Wildlands Festival, Perth Claremont Showground
|6 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|SA
|Wildlands Festival, Adelaide Ellis Park
|7 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|SA
|Rundle Mall, Adelaide
|13-14 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|NSW
|Tamworth Country Music Festival, Tamworth
|19-22 January, 10:00AM- 4:00PM
|VIC
|Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne
|25-28 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM
|NSW
|Laneway Festival, Sydney
|4 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|VIC
|Laneway Festival, Melbourne
|10 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM