Macca’s have FINALLY launched a brand new dessert item, chocolate soft serve!

The item has joined the menu permanently and you can now purchase the soft serve in a cone, as a sundae or as a McFlurry with the choice of OREO cookies, M&M’s Minis or a Cadbury flake for topping.

The soft serve joins Macca’s incredible summer lineup of new menu items, including the Tim Tam McFlurry, McRib, Chicken Big Mac, Onion rings and Frozen Coke Creations Y3000 across stores nationwide.

To celebrate the launch, Macca’s is taking the chocolate soft serve on the road, giving Aussies the opportunity to score a free chocolate soft serve with the Macca’s soft serve van in select locations across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne, Macca’s epic new mega choc soft serve machine will be arriving at Saint Kilda Beach this weekend, offering Melburnians the chance to serve their ice cream with a moat full of toppings surrounding the van!

There is also a Macca’s swing for customers to snap a photo on and a dedicated chill-out zone for fans to hang out by the beach.

You can catch the van by Saint Kilda Beach from 3-7 pm this Friday 8th December or from 11 am-7 pm on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.

See if the chocolate soft serve van will be coming your way this summer below:

NSW Bondi Surf Lifesaving Club, Sydney 1-2 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM QLD Queen Street Mall, Brisbane Showgrounds 8-9 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM WA Yagan Square, Perth 14-15 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM QLD Nobby’s Surf Lifesaving Club, Gold Coast 16-17 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM WA Murray St Mall Kiosk, Perth 22-23 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM VIC Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne 27-28 December, 9:00AM-6:00PM QLD Wildlands Festival, Brisbane 31 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM NSW Entertainment Quarter, World Gym, Sydney 3-4 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM WA Wildlands Festival, Perth Claremont Showground 6 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM SA Wildlands Festival, Adelaide Ellis Park 7 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM SA Rundle Mall, Adelaide 13-14 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM NSW Tamworth Country Music Festival, Tamworth 19-22 January, 10:00AM- 4:00PM VIC Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne 25-28 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM NSW Laneway Festival, Sydney 4 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM VIC Laneway Festival, Melbourne 10 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM