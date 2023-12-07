We all know one person in our lives who is obsessed with the divine creations of KFC.

Well, KFC Australia has dropped some fresh merch just in time for the gifting season!

The new range includes a beach towel, bucket apron, an ice bucket, Christmas-themed pyjamas and even a fried chicken backpack.

Here’s a rundown of the products you can get your hands on:

The best part is the range is all for a good cause!

Advertisement

Advertisement

KFC profits from the merch sales will support Aussie youth mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.

Get your hands on the range at the KFC merch store here.