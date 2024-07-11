The AFL is tipped to land a huge international star for the 2024 Grand Final entertainment.

Following recent years which saw artists like KISS, The Killers, Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams take the stage to perform, reports are emerging that the league is close to locking in Katy Perry for this years show.

Journalist Jay Clark reports that the deal is ‘very close’ to being finalised, estimating that the performance would cost around $5 million.

Katy Perry is “almost certain” to headline the AFL Grand Final entertainment! 🎤 📺Watch #MidweekTackle on Ch. 504 or stream via @kayosports https://t.co/GJ6aKthxZy pic.twitter.com/Zsmwa9DDMw — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 10, 2024

“Expect this to be announced in coming weeks. The AFL has been in talks with Perry’s management for the last couple of months,” Clark said on Fox Footy.

It’s a busy time for Katy, with her new single ‘Woman’s World’ being released today!

