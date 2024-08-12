One of his cucumber recipes has gone viral, combining cucumber, salmon, whipped cream cheese, and wait for it.. MSG! The video showcasing this salad has racked up over 24.7 million views.

How to Make TikTok’s Viral Cucumber Salad:

Thinly slice a cucumber using a mandoline. Place the slices in a takeout container. Add whipped cream cheese, sliced red onion, capers, diced avocado, and chopped smoked salmon. Season with everything bagel seasoning, salt, pepper, and a pinch of MSG. Close the container, shake to mix, and enjoy!

Logan describes it as “a little too good,” especially for fans of salmon and avocado bagels. Many TikTok users are eager to try it, with one commenting, “These are the type of mukbangs that need to be trending.”

This cucumber salad is just one of many TikTok salad trends, alongside the quirky ‘frozen salad,’ sweet ‘candy salad,’ and ‘raw carrots salad.’