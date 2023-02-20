A few months ago we found out that Mad Mex and Smith’s Chips had collaborated on a limited edition chip. Well, now feast your eyes upon their next creation.

Mad Mex has turned up the heat on its collaboration – with the release of a limited edition menu item, Double Crunch Hot Sauce Nachos.

From Tuesday 21 February, and for four weeks only, Mad Mex is putting a unique twist on its tasty traditional nachos by offering a fiery alternative to corn chips with the Smith’s x Mad Mex Hot Sauce chips. The new menu item is a spicy change which is sure to set nacho aficionados’ hearts on fire.