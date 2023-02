It’s been a huge year for beer!

GABS have conducted their annual Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beer survey for 2022.

The taste test was shared across over 2,000 beers from 311 of the country’s breweries. After some hard work sippin’ away, GABS have narrowed it down to a top 100.

#1 Mountain Culture Status – Quo Hazy – Pale Ale – NSW

#2 Balter Brewing – Balter XPA – Pale Ale – QLD

#3 BentSpoke Brewing Co – Crankshaft – American IPA ACT

#4 Stone & Wood Brewing Co – Pacific Ale – Australian Pale Ale NSW

#5 Your Mates Brewing Co – Larry – Australian Pale Ale QLD

#6 Better Beer – Better Beer Zero Carb – Australian Pilsner NSW

#7 Young Henrys – Newtowner – Australian Pale Ale NSW

#8 Coopers Brewery – Original Pale Ale – Australian Pale Ale SA

#9 Bridge Road Brewers – Beechworth Pale Ale – American Pale Ale VIC

#10 Black Hops Brewery – G.O.A.T. – New England IPA QLD

For the full 100, check out GABS website.

Image Credit: GABS Hottest 100