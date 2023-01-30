Mutts of Melbourne – mark your calendars! On February 18th, the “My Doggo Valentine” event will take place at Wolfhound on Brunswick 386 Brunswick Street Fitzroy, VIC 3065 between 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
Celebrity Master Chef of the dog world Riesa, and Mum of Instagram Influencer Master Bowie, have teamed up with Puppy Pub Crawls to bring your dog a one-of-a-kind fancy feast of drool-worthy dishes.
Your dog can expect three courses of cleverly curated dishes including the likes of Valentine’s Day themed heart-shaped waffles, and even a doggie dessert sprinkled with edible rose petals. Oh, and did we mention the part where your doggo gets their very own Expawso Martini and fabulous Valentine’s Day gift bag?
Humans won’t be forgotten about either! Tickets include cheeses and curated meat platters (with vegan options).
Open all to all dog owners and their furry companions!