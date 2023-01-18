Allen’s has partnered with Peters Ice Cream, reintroducing the Allen’s Frosty Fruits & Drumstick range.

Bringing back a fan favourite, this take on a range of classic Aussie ice-block and ice-cream flavours range originally launched in 2018 and was one of the most popular in Allen’s history.

Whether you’re in the mood for the fruity flavours of Tropical, Summer Sunset and Watermelon Slice from Frosty Fruits, or the creaminess of Classic Vanilla, Super Choc and Boysenberry Swirl from Drumstick – these ‘cool’ lolly combos have THE flavours of summer on point.

Allen’s Frosty Fruits & Drumstick ranges are now available in a 170g pack for RRP $3.60 in Coles, independent supermarkets and convenience retailers nationally.