Coconut lovers REJOICE! M&M’s has unveiled their limited-edition M&M’S COCONUT!

The one-off flavour sees the signature colourful candy shell of M&M’S filled with delectable coconut flavoured chocolate, reinventing the classic bitesized treat by drawing inspiration from the tasty BOUNTY bar.

You can get your hands on a pack from all leading supermarkets and independent retailers for $5.00.