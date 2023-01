If you like cheese and Vegemite (but together), you’ll love this!

McCain has released a new cheesy Vegemite pizza range including Lil’ Pizzas Cheesy Vegemite Mini Pizzas & Pizza Pockets Cheesy Vegemite.

Each pack come with four portions and are valued at around $7.00.

The cheesy delight will initially be rolled out across various IGA and independent supermarkets.