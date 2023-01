A collaboration we did not see coming in 2023. Smith’s Chips has created three news flavours of chips with three fast food companies, Subway, Red Rooster and Mad Mex.

Smith’s Crinkle Cut – Subway Chicken Teriyaki

Smith’s Crinkle Cut – Red Rooster Reds Fried Chicken Burger

Smith’s Double Crunch – Mad Mex Hot Sauce

The crisps are currently available available from independent supermarkets and convenience stores for $4.30*.

*Prices may be subject to change.