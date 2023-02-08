When Jesus died, he didn’t leave any terms and conditions that say Coles isn’t allowed to create the most heinous hot cross bun flavours ever.

So Coles went and got creative!

The latest hot cross bun flavour from the Frankenstein minds at Coles is, ‘Special Burger Sauce’ flavour.

The savoury bun is drizzled with the stores Special Burger Sauce and pickle pieces. A four-pack costs $4.

On the bright side there are more flavours rumoured to be released, Red Velvet & Carrot Cake, which have been added to the menu; both of those are filled with cream cheese frosting.

Will you be trying the Special Burger Sauce flavour?