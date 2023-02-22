KFC lovers rejoice! The Cola BBQ Wicked Wings are back!

Available until March 20th nationwide, these succulent goodies see the iconic crunch and spice of KFC’s classic Wicked Wings married with a drizzling of a delectable sweet and sticky Cola BBQ sauce.

Fans can grab the Cola BBQ Wicked Wings in a three or six-pack, whilst those fancying a full feed can feast on the Cola BBQ Zinger Box, which includes three-pieces of Cola BBQ Wicked Wings, Zinger Burger, Snack Popcorn Chicken, Potato & Gravy and a drink.