The nostalgia is real with this one. Arnott’s Tiny Teddy’s have been a lunchbox favourite for over 30 years, they’re a childhood CLASSIC.

Exciting news has come out of Arnott’s announcing the launch of Teeny Tiny Teddy Cereal! To top it off, the cereal is gluten-free breakfast, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, boasting an impressive 4 Health Star Rating!

You can choose out of two iconic flavours:

Honey Cereal: Miniature Tiny Teddy puffs infused with delectable honey, containing fibre and wholegrains that the whole family will love.

Chocolate Cereal: Made with real cocoa, this delectable crunchy cereal containing wholegrain energy and is packed with delicious chocolatey goodness to start the day, minus the nasties.

The Teeny Tiny Teddy Cereal is on shelves exclusively at Woolworths, for $8.90 a box.