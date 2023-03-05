Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) has unveiled a new Victoria Bitter brew that contains a higher alcohol content.

The brew is called Victoria Bitter Xtra – or VX – and goes on sale this week.

The media release announcing the launch leads with the strength of the beer, noting it “comes in 250ml bottles and has 6% alcohol compared to 4.9% in classic VB”.

“VX will be sold in four-packs of 250ml stubbies, which contain 1.2 standard drinks each,” it reads.

VB Brand Director Sarah Wilcox said the new variant was ‘slightly bolder’.

“We’ve launched VX to give beer lovers a slightly bolder and more intense version of the great VB taste they’ve enjoyed for generations. It is brewed to be enjoyed with mates and to offer more choices of great-tasting beer for various occasions.”

“Australians are increasingly moderating their alcohol consumption – with almost 30% of Carlton & United Breweries’ beer sales now, zero, low and mid-strength beers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, higher-alcohol beers are increasingly popular in the craft segment, and we think there’s a market among traditional beer lovers who also want bolder and more intense flavours. It’s all about choice.”