Jose Cuervo has been keeping our thirst quenched this summer with their delicious premixed cocktails.

Although the seasons may be changing, Jose Cuervo is keeping the taste of summer alive with the launch of Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Margarita, the newest addition to the growing Sparkling Margarita premix range.

Hitting shelves across the country, Jose Cuervo Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Margarita is the ultimate addition to the fan-favourite margarita; expertly mixed with authentic Jose Cuervo and natural flavours of vibrant pink grapefruit, lime and triple sec, offering a light sparkling twist for extra refreshment and a clean dry finish.

These will be available from BWS and Dan Murphy’s nationwide for $25.00.