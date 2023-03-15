The brand behind the unique caramelised flavoured biscuit and the irresistible spread have opened the gates to ice cream heaven with scrumptious, crunchy, chocolate coated angels in the form of ice cream sticks.

With three hits of Lotus Biscoff in each bite, each stick features a crisp outer layer of Belgian milk chocolate containing crunchy Lotus Biscoff pieces, before a delicious layer of Lotus Biscoff spread leads you to the real dairy Lotus Biscoff ice cream inside. The ice creams will come in two varieties, milk chocolate & white chocolate.

The ice cream comes in a three pack, which retails for $9.50, at Woolworths.