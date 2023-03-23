While Lizzo packs her gumboots for Splendour In The Grass I’ll be heading somewhere that presents splendour in a glass.

There’s a whole FESTIVAL for wine touring the country later this year and my god I’m excited.

Pinot Palooza is a wine-tasting festival that started in Melbourne before quickly becoming a global phenomenon and, after a brief break due to the whole “global pandemic” thing, it’s back!

The two-day celebration of the nectar of the gods is heading to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in October. Venues TBC so head to their website to stay updated.

“Let’s go girls!” – Shania Twain (and me in October).

Story and image via Concrete Playground