Hold onto your taste buds, folks! LCMs has just released a new flavour that’s sure to send you down memory lane. Introducing the Neapolitan bar – a triple threat of deliciousness with its strawberry and vanilla base, topped with chocolate sprinkles. It’s like a miniature ice cream sundae, but in a convenient lunchbox-sized bar.

But that’s not all – this new flavour is also part of LCM’s 25% less sugar range. So not only do you get to indulge in the classic flavours of Neapolitan, but you can also feel good about making a healthier choice.

And it seems like Aussies are on board with this new release. Research shows that over half of us think that some of the wacky flavours out there these days have gone too far. It’s good to know that there are still those of us who appreciate the classic flavours of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate.

So what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest Woolworths and pick up a box of these delectable bars. The Neapolitan flavour, along with LCM’s 25% less sugar Caramel and Choc Strawberry flavours, are available nationally for just $5.00. Don’t miss out on this tasty trip down memory lane!