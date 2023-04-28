Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with Connoisseur Gourmet Ice Cream’s latest addition to their Laneway Sweets range! We all know that Australians love their ice cream, and now we can indulge in even more decadence with the release of the Connoisseur Laneway Sweets tubs.

Drawing inspiration from the hidden gems found within laneways, this premium ice cream range is an ode to the artisanal delights that are waiting to be discovered. With two new flavours to tantalize your taste buds, Crunchy Peanut Butter and Baked Choc Chip Cookie, you’re in for a treat that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

But that’s not all! These delicious tubs are an extension of the wildly popular Laneway Sweets chocolate coated sticks range, which already includes flavours like Salted Pretzel, Triple Choc Cookie, and Rocky Road. So whether you prefer your ice cream on a stick or in a tub, Connoisseur has got you covered.

And the best part? You don’t have to go searching through hidden laneways to get your hands on these indulgent treats. The Connoisseur Laneway Sweets tubs are now available in supermarkets and convenience stores across Australia, so you can elevate your ice cream pleasure anytime, anywhere.

At just RRP $12 in Grocery and RRP $14.50 in Convenience, the Connoisseur Laneway Sweets tubs are the perfect way to treat yourself without breaking the bank. So go ahead, indulge in some of Australia’s favourite premium ice cream and experience the decadence of the Laneway Sweets range for yourself. Your taste buds will thank you!