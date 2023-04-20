You ever walk past the flavoured milk aisle and imagine cracking open an ice-cold choccy milk or iced coffee, but your lactose intolerance won’t allow you?

Bega has recently unveiled three new lactose-free products to cater to the growing demand of lactose-sensitive consumers. The new products include lactose-free versions of Dare Iced Coffee, Big M Double Choc, and Dairy Farmers Classic Chocolate.

According to Bega, lactose-free products have become one of the top two requests received by the company. The launch of these products will provide consumers who are sensitive to lactose an opportunity to enjoy their favorite beverages without worrying about their health.

Lactose intolerance is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the body is unable to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Lactose intolerance can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. For those who grin and bear through their symptoms because the delectable spell choccy milk has cast on you can’t be reversed, fret no more!

The new lactose-free products now available in stores!