Attention all doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme and Cadbury have joined forces to create two delectable Cherry Ripe-inspired doughnuts that pay homage to Australia’s favourite chocolate bar.

The Cadbury Cherry Ripe Filled is a shell-shaped doughnut dipped in Cadbury Old Gold dark chocolate, filled with Cherry Ripe-inspired kreme, and finished with a cherry and truffle icing. The Cadbury Cherry Ripe Dipped is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in Cadbury Old Gold dark chocolate, coated in cherry-coconut pieces, and topped with shredded coconut and a choc ganache drizzle.

Both are now available in-store at Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven stores. Don’t miss out on the chance to taste these divine creations!