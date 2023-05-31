You ever find out a bit of news and wonder “why the hell am I so excited by this?!?”

This is one of those bits of news.

Macca’s just announced that they have brought back the McFeast burger…and it’s available already in stores.

For those unaware of this legendary burger firstly, we feel sorry for you, secondly it’s the beef burger with tomato, lettuce, cheese, onions and McChicken sauce on a sesame seed bun.

By the way, if you’re grabbing lunch today, we’re told that it’s available in a $5.95 meal deal with fries and a drink, which seems kinda illegal when I just paid $6.30 for a small coffee.

(And no, this is not a paid endorsement of Macca’s, we’re just genuinely excited about the McFeast being back!)

