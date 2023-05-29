This Friday (2nd June) is ‘National Doughnut Day’. Do we believe that’s a real thing? No. Will we let that stop us from enjoying free doughnuts? Also no.

To celebrate this definitely real and not made up for marketing purposes holiday, our friends at Krispy Kreme are giving away 100,000 doughnuts on Friday. There’s a limit of one per customer so we can’t eat all 100,000 (we’d definitely give it a crack) and the freebie only applies to the original glazed which is fine because the OG is the best.

The giveaway is only happening at actual Krispy Kreme stores (no 7-Elevens etc) and only while stocks last, so get in quick on Friday morning.

Starting my day with a free doughnut and a coffee (obviously I’m buying a coffee to go with it)? Yes please! Check out their website to find your closest store.

Need some post-doughnut motivation? You need Sam Wood’s podcast The Wood Life, where Sam answers all your health, fitness and lifestyle questions. Listen on iHeart now: