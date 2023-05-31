When you thought OAK couldn’t whip out another crazy flavour, here we are.

Transporting you to a land of sunshine and rainbows, OAK’s colourful take on a much-loved Aussie classic will unlock some childhood memories. OAK Rainbow Paddle Pop is the latest instalment in the delicious collab between OAK and Streets, which kicked off with OAK Golden Gaytime and OAK Splice Pine Lime.