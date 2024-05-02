Popular dating app, Tinder, has announced a new safety feature on the app and not a moment too soon. With the current climate, calls for change and safety (in particular for women) have been prominent over the past few weeks.

Tinder has introduced the new safety feature, Share My Date, where users can share details of their upcoming date with their friends and family, up to 30 days in advance.

“At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all,” said Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley.

“Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honoured dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”