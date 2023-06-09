A year ago, the alleged recipe for Jennifer Aniston’s iconic salad went viral. The Friends star has now shared the full, official ingredient list for us to make at home!

If you’re a big Friends fan you may know that for the entire 10 years of filming the show, she ate the same salad every single day.

It all starts with a bed of butter lettuce. “I’m not a romaine fan,” Aniston explained. “I love to have some mushrooms. I love sprouts. I love a little tomato. Avocado, Kalamata olives, always some cheese – never gonna give up my cheese. I’ll do sliced parmesan, pecorino … feta … or all of them!” The salad is topped with sliced almonds or sunflower seeds along with a chopped or poached egg for protein.

You can find the full ingredient list below:

Butter lettuce

Mushrooms

Sprouts

Tomato

Avocado

Kalamata olives

Cheese (choice of sliced parmesan, pecorino, feta, or all of them)

Sliced almonds or sunflower seeds

Chopped or poached egg

Dressing (oil and vinegar, a vinaigrette, or ranch)

Get tossin’!

