Everyone loves McDonald’s: from kids on road trips to adults stumbling home at 3am to that random old couple who ate a Big Mac every day of their lives (remember that?). Anyway, point of the story is we LOVE McDonald’s which is why I’m so hyped for their collaboration with pyjama connoisseur Peter Alexander.

The two icons have paired up for a nostalgic line of retro McDonald’s PJ’s for you and your furry friends (pets, not mates with unnecessary body hair). Available now via Peter Alexander stores or their website while stocks last. Check out some pics of the range below!