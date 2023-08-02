Doughnut overlords Krispy Kreme make the greatest donuts of all time especially when they collaborate with another maker-of-yummy-things.

They’ve just launched a limited-edition MAXIBON Krispy Kreme in collaboration with Peters Icecream and I wanna find whoever’s in charge and kiss them on the face.

These Krispy Kreme doughnut’s filled with Maxibon vanilla cream, covered in crumbs with a Maxibon biscuit on top are avaible now from Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven and select Woolworths stores now for a limited time. So get them while you can!