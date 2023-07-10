If you’re doing Dry July congratulations on being a stronger person than I, well done. Secondly, by now you must be struggling. It’s only the 10th but you’ve already had two weekends of “oh no thanks, I’m doing Dry July”, “Not for me thanks”, and “water’s fine”. Bleh.

Luckily for you, the legends over at Fourth Wave Wines have put together a list of zero-alcohol wines that don’t taste like licking the bottom of an old fruit bowl to help you through the rest of the month. Their top three choices are: ‘Tread Softly Everything Except Rosé’, ‘Plus & Minus Prosecco Cans’, and ‘Plus & Minus Shiraz’. So if there’s a wine-shaped itch that needs scratching during your month of sobriety pick up one of those and give them a try!

Drink responsibly, etc.