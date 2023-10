If Maccas were Woolies Everyday Rewards members, they’d have free flights for life.

Maccas purchased 280 million kilos of Aussie produce in 2022, resulting in a total spend of more than $800 million across the local supply chain – 280 million kilos is more than 5 times the weight of the Sydney Harbour Bridge!

Check out the full shopping list from 2022:

137 million kilograms of Aussie potatoes for our iconic Fries and Hash Browns

for our iconic Fries and Hash Browns 38 million kilograms of Aussie beef for our much-loved 100% Aussie beef burgers

for our much-loved 100% Aussie beef burgers 26 million kilograms of Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken for Chicken McNuggets and burgers

for Chicken McNuggets and burgers 56 million litres of fresh Aussie milk for Sundaes, Shakes, Frappes and coffee

for Sundaes, Shakes, Frappes and coffee 18 million kilograms of Aussie wheat flour for buns, apple pies and tortilla wraps

for buns, apple pies and tortilla wraps 2 million kilograms of Aussie cucumbers for Macca’s signature pickles

for Macca’s signature pickles 82 million cage-free Aussie eggs for McMuffins

for McMuffins 4 million kilograms of Aussie lettuce

2 million kilograms of Aussie tomatoes

1 million kilograms of Aussie onions

1 million kilograms of Aussie apples for Apple Slices and Pies

So if we ever have another potato shortage, just go to Maccas!