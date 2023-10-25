Baileys Tiramisu Flavoured Liqueur has just landed in Australia for a limited-time only!

Marrying the velvety deliciousness of Baileys Irish Cream with the decadent flavours of a traditional Italian tiramisu, this exciting new launch offers a delightful and innovative way to savour the classic flavours of this iconic treat in liquid form.

Indulge your palate with the creamy decadence of mascarpone perfectly intertwined with the bold richness of espresso, all finished with delicate hints of chocolate.

Baileys Tiramisu Flavoured Liqueur can be served over ice or turn it into a delectable cocktail (1.4 stnd drinks):