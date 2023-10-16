Big M has made the start of the week a bit sweeter with the release of a brand-new milk flavour and the return of an iconic fan favourite.

Inspired by the ice cream from across the ditch, Hokey Pokey is their brand new, limited edition flavour, combining a mix of vanilla and honeycomb toffee that sounds like heaven.

To make things even better, they’re also bringing back their highly requested Blue Heaven flavour, which mixes raspberry and vanilla into the flavour of our dreams.

The flavour was last available back in 2021, flying off the shelves and even overtaking strawberry in popularity.

Big M, you have treated us!

The new releases are available to purchase in-store now but don’t wait around to get your hands on them as will only be available for a limited time!