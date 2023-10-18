This will take you back to your childhood. Dairy Farmers Classic have released a new limited-edition flavoured milk – Creaming Soda.

The 80s soda flavour is as nostalgic as summer bike rides to the local milk bar. Three quarters of Aussies remember Creaming Soda from when they were a child1, and now, the deliciously memorable soft drink is being revived with a smooth and creamy twist.

Made with sweet vanilla and sherbet undertones and a hint of raspberry flavour, Dairy Farmers Classic Creaming Soda is the smooth and creamy flavoured milk you know and love, with a touch of nostalgia.