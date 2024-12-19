Even the most successful stars started somewhere, right? Let’s rewind back to some moments captured from before they became global sensations.

Not surprisingly, most of them were teenagers or even younger when these were captured – proving they were born to reach stardom.

Britney Spears singing at Star Search as a child.

Ariana Grande singing the US National Anthem.

Post Malone covering Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’.

Justin Bieber singing ‘With You’ by Chris Brown at 15 years old.

Tate McRae singing her original song ‘One Day’ at 14 years old.

Bruno Mars impersonating Elvis as a young boy.

Beyoncé singing ‘Home’ at 7 years old.

And a special look at how Chappell Roan has skyrocketed to fame, from her singing ‘Pink Pony Club’ in a park in 2021 to playing to 75,000 odd people at Austin City Limits this year.

