Following Lizzo’s hiatus announcement in March of 2024 and controversy around her working conditions involving a lawsuit filed by her back up dancers, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer has made her return to music.

In her first solo concert since 2023, Lizzo opens up about how the experience affected her, mentioning that the love from her fans is what pulled her through.

Her onstage return was accompanied by the release of her newest single ‘Still Bad’, where she sings about self-love to overcome hardships.

Watch the full video below.

Advertisement