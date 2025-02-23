Rihanna fans have been very patient in the wait for new music, with her last album ‘Anti’ being released in 2016 – and what a long 9 years it’s been.

However, the Barbadian singer has given hope in an interview with Harpers Bazaar, where she gives new quotes about the status of her next album.

She begins by confirming it won’t be a reggae album, which was a previous rumour from 2018, saying “way off! There’s no genre now.”

It appears we’ll be hearing a different sound from her this time around, something she says is “not going to be anything that anybody expects.”

The ‘Diamonds’ singer also addresses the time it’s taken between albums, expressing “every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. I cannot put up anything mediocre.”

It is clear she’s now on the right track with what fans have been referring to as ‘R9’, telling Harpers Bazaar, “it’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

Unfortunately, there was no confirmation of a release date – however, it’s safe to say we can keep our eyes peeled for the very long-awaited drop.