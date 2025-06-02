If you feel like you’ve got whiplash from the music world lately, you’re not alone. Over the weekend, we were graced by multiple music video drops, an album, and a *killer* performance.

To break it down, here’s what that went down in music in the past few days.

May 29

Miley Cyrus dropped her album Something Beautiful, featuring 13 new tracks including her latest single, Easy Lover.

Lorde released the music video for Man of the Year, from her upcoming album Virgin, which drops June 27.

Tate McRae released the music video for Just Keep Watching from the upcoming F1 the Album, which accompanies the F1 movie, both releasing June 26.

May 30

Addison Rae released the music video for Fame is a Gun, part of her upcoming albumAddison, releasing June 6.

May 31

Taylor Swift has bought back all her original masters (her first six albums) after a dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records.

June 1

Lady Gaga performed at Netflix’s event Tudum, and was joined by Jenna Ortega during Abracadabra. The collaboration was an ode to season 2 of Wednesday, which will be available to stream from August 6.

