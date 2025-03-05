Chappell Roan has announced the release date for her new single The Giver.

In an Instagram post shared this morning, Roan shared that the new track will be release on March 13th 8pm ET (Friday March 14th 12pm AEDT).

She announced that her new single is a country track that she wrote with longtime collaborator, record producer and song writer Dan Nigro.

“@dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music.”

She also addressed speculation that her highly anticipated upcoming second studio album

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo”

Chappell Roan’s take on country – we’re SO here for it!

The Grammy award winning artist debuted the song on Saturday Night Live last November, which you can hear a taste of below.

We can’t WAIT to hear new music from Chappell!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get yourself prepared and listen to Chappell Roan on iHeart Radio below!