The GUTS World Tour from Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is a sold out, 95-date date event encompassing cities across the globe – so it’s no surprise the concert is now coming to our screens.

Coinciding neatly with the wrap of the tour’s Australian leg, the concert experience will be available on Netflix from October 29.

Directed by James Merryman and produced by BLINK Inc., in association with Lighthouse Management + media and Interscope Film, the GUTS Netflix special was filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and gives worldwide viewers a chance to experience the concert from home.

“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” says the Driver’s Licence singer.

Rodrigo kicks off in Melbourne on October 9 with special guest BENEE, after visiting Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, and the Philippines post her US and Canadian dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour is named after her second album, GUTS, which topped the stats of her first album, Sour, achieving the single highest number of streams during a single day upon its release in September of 2023.

The GUTS Netflix special comes after the success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert special, which debuted on Disney+ back in March and gained 4.6 million views in its opening weekend.

Advertisement