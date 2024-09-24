Hewitt is currently in talks to return, but until her deal is finalized, Prinze Jr. will star with Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King. Camila Mendes was previously cast but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The original 1997 film followed four teens from a seaside town being hunted by a hook-wielding killer a year after covering up a supposedly fatal car accident. It was a box office hit, grossing $125 million globally, and led to the 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” with Prinze Jr. and Hewitt, plus a straight-to-video reboot and a recent Amazon Prime TV series.

Prinze Jr. revealed on his horror podcast, “That Was Pretty Scary,” that he almost quit the original movie due to director Jim Gillespie’s behavior. “It was a struggle to finish work every day. I was in pain every single day on that movie,” he recalled. However, he added, “I’m forever grateful to Jim for being such an asshole because I’ve never met one like that since.”

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Do Revenge,” “Someone Great”) is directing the sequel, co-writing with Sam Lansky, while Neal Moritz returns as a producer. Sony Pictures plans to release the film in theaters on July 18, 2025.