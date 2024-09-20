Whether you’re dealing with twelve-year-old boys obsessed with robots or looking for a wholesome flick for the whole family, these movies are set to hit the big screen just in time for the break… but, crucially, will grown-ups like them too?

Transformers One: A Blast from the Past with a Star-Studded Cast

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s, Transformers stir memories of Saturday morning cartoons and epic toy collections. In Transformers One, Hasbro returns to the franchise’s animated roots, bringing back the Autobots in a whole new way. Chris Hemsworth takes on the voice of Optimus Prime – marking the first time anyone other than Peter Cullen has voiced the iconic leader in 40 years. With Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron and the hilarious Keegan Michael Key as Bumblebee, this latest reboot aims to capture a new generation of fans.

But be warned: while the nostalgic pull is strong, the animation style has evolved into something far more frenetic than the simple cartoons of the ‘80s. As our reviewer Ben O’Shea noted, the action-packed sequences might be a bit too chaotic for adults, but young viewers are sure to froth over the epic battles.

Runt: A Wholesome Adventure for the Whole Family

For something more heartwarming, Runt, a WA-made film based on Craig Silvey’s bestselling book, is shaping up to be a standout. Think Red Dog, but with even more charm. The story follows a young girl and her loyal dog as they embark on a journey to save their family farm by competing in a high-stakes dog competition in London.

With a stellar Aussie cast including Jai Courtney, Celeste Barber, Deborah Mailman and Jack Thompson, Runt has all the makings of a classic family adventure.

The Wild Robot: A Touching Tale of Survival and Connection

For something a little more profound, The Wild Robot offers a visually stunning experience. Directed by Chris Sanders, the mastermind behind Lilo & Stitch, this new DreamWorks film tells the story of a robot marooned on an uninhabited island, where she forms an unlikely bond with an orphaned duckling. Voiced by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, the robot’s journey of survival and parenting offers a deeply emotional exploration of nature, technology, and what it means to care for others.

Ben O’Shea likened the film to modern animated classics like WALL-E and Up, noting that it’s not only visually spectacular but also a poignant experience that could leave adults reflecting on their own connections to the natural world. With an impressive voice cast that includes Pedro Pascal and Catherine O’Hara, The Wild Robot is a must-watch for families seeking something thought-provoking and beautiful.