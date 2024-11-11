According to The Hollywood Reporter, the budget for The Final Reckoning has soared to $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever. Renaming it as a “final installment” aims to attract more viewers—a move reportedly at odds with Cruise’s hopes to continue. “Harrison Ford is a legend,” Cruise noted in 2023. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

The new film will continue from Dead Reckoning, featuring returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby, alongside newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Hannah Waddingham. Rumor has it the film may premiere at Cannes.

Meanwhile, Cruise is filming with The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and considering a Days of Thunder sequel. Next summer’s box office lineup also includes Jurassic World Rebirth and live-action remakes of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon.