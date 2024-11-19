The first teaser for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon debuted on November 19, offering fans a glimpse of Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon. Nico Parker stars as Astrid, Hiccup’s brave love interest, alongside Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Berk’s chief and Hiccup’s estranged father. The cast also features Nick Frost as Gobber, Hiccup’s quirky mentor, with Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and others rounding out the lineup.

Set on the rugged isle of Berk, the story follows Hiccup as he challenges Viking tradition by befriending Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. According to the synopsis, their bond “reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.” With Astrid and Gobber at his side, Hiccup must confront fear, misunderstanding, and an “ancient threat” that puts their world at risk.

Dean DeBlois, who directed the original animated trilogy, helms this adaptation. Speaking to Empire, he described the new film as “more loaded and intense,” adding, “It’s so dialed up in terms of stakes — having a fully credible, photo-real dragon stomping around trying to kill him.”

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s beloved book series, the animated films released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, each earning Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon lands in theaters on June 13.